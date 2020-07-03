Left Menu
Development News Edition

Armed Canadian man arrested after driving truck through gates near PM Trudeau's Ottawa residence

Rideau Hall sits on an 88-acre (0.35 square km) wooded estate. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said the man's truck broke down after he smashed it through two gates at 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time (1030 GMT).

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2020 03:20 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 03:20 IST
Armed Canadian man arrested after driving truck through gates near PM Trudeau's Ottawa residence

An armed member of the Canadian military drove a truck through gates protecting an exclusive part of Ottawa where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lives on Thursday but was quickly arrested, police said. Trudeau was not home at the time. He and his family are based in a large house on the grounds of Rideau Hall, the residence of Governor General Julie Payette, the official representative of head of state Queen Elizabeth. Rideau Hall sits on an 88-acre (0.35 square km) wooded estate.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said the man's truck broke down after he smashed it through two gates at 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time (1030 GMT). "The armed suspect then proceeded on foot on the grounds of Rideau Hall ... where he was rapidly contained by RCMP members who were on patrol," it said in a statement.

"(He) was apprehended shortly before 8:30 a.m. without any incident and he was brought into police custody for questioning," it added, saying charges were pending. The Canadian Broadcasting Corp cited a source as saying the man had driven his truck from the central province of Manitoba, some 2,000 km (1,240 miles) east of Ottawa.

Trudeau, 48, who is married with three children, also has access to a summer house about 22 miles (35 km) northwest of Ottawa. Payette was not at Rideau Hall when the incident occurred, police said. Unlike the United States, where four presidents have been assassinated since 1865, there is little history of serious violence targeting officials in Canada.

The one exception was in 1970, when a radical group seeking independence for Quebec kidnapped the Canadian province's deputy premier and later killed him. Trudeau donned a bulletproof vest for an election campaign rally in October last year after officials detected a security threat.

TRENDING

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

World Bank approves US$260m loan to promote access to financing for Ecuador’s SMEs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes higher after biggest payrolls jump on record

Wall Street closed higher and the Nasdaq reached an all-time closing high on Thursday as investors headed into their long holiday weekend buoyed by a record surge in payrolls, which provided assurance that the U.S. economic recovery was wel...

Small homemade bomb explodes in Cameroon capital, official says

A small homemade bomb exploded in Cameroons capital on Thursday, wounding two people, a senior official told Reuters, the third minor explosion of its kind in Yaounde in recent weeks. It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack, ...

Harry Potter fan sites step back from Rowling over transgender views

Two of the biggest Harry Potter fan sites on Thursday distanced themselves from author J.K. Rowling because of her beliefs on transgender issues, calling them at odds with the message of empowerment in her best-selling books. Websites The L...

South Africa to keep 20,000 soldiers on COVID-19 duty until September

South Africas President Cyril Ramaphosa has informed parliament of his decision to extend the deployment of 20,000 soldiers, a drop from 76,000, until Sept. 30 to help enforce COVID-19 restrictions as the country reported its biggest single...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020