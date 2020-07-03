Left Menu
Development News Edition

Operation underway to capture criminals who opened fire on police: UP DGP on Kanpur incident

Speaking on the Kanpur incident in which eight police personnel lost their lives, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), HC Awasthi on Friday said that the operation is still underway to nab the criminals who had fled after shooting at the police.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-07-2020 09:47 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 09:47 IST
Operation underway to capture criminals who opened fire on police: UP DGP on Kanpur incident
Uttar Pradesh DGP HC Awasthi while speaking to ANI on Friday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Speaking on the Kanpur incident in which eight police personnel lost their lives, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), HC Awasthi on Friday said that the operation is still underway to nab the criminals who had fled after shooting at the police. "A case under Section 307 was lodged against history-sheeter Vikas Dubey by a man named Rahul Tiwari and the police had gone to arrest him in a village called Bikaru. JCBs were put up there which obstructed our vehicles. When the force got down, criminals opened fire. We retaliated but since the criminals were at a height, eight of our men died." the DGP told ANI.

The eight policemen who lost their lives in the encounter are - CO Devendra Kumar Mishra, SO Mahesh Yadav, Chowki Incharge Anup Kumar, Sub-Inspector Nebulal, Constables Sultan Singh, Rahul, Jitendra and Bablu. "The Inspector General (IG), Additional Director General (ADG) and Director General (DG) (Law & Order) have been sent there to supervise the operation. The forensic team from Kanpur was at the spot, an expert team from Lucknow is also being sent. The Kanpur Special Task Force (STF) is already at work. A large scale operation is being carried out. This is in continuation with the operation for which the team had gone there in the first place," he added.

JN Singh, ADG Kanpur zone told ANI "Police from the neighbouring districts of Kannauj and Kanpur Dehat has also been called." Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences to the families of the eight police personnel who lost their lives in the incident. He has directed Director General of Police to take strict action against criminals and sought a report of the incident. (ANI)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays tributes to policemen killed in Kanpur encounter

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid tributes to the eight policemen who were allegedly killed by criminals during an encounter in Kanpur. Uttar Pradesh will never forget the martyred policemen who had discharged thei...

Canada high court dismisses Indigenous appeal of pipeline

The Supreme Court of Canada on Thursday dismissed an appeal from British Columbia First Nations against the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion that would nearly triple the flow of oil from the Alberta oil sands to the Pacific Coast. The cour...

China names new head of national security office in Hong Kong

China has appointed an official who became prominent during a 2011 clampdown on protesters in China as director of its new national security office in Hong Kong, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.Zheng Yanxiong, 57, most re...

Australian Rules-COVID-19 spike chases AFL teams out of Victoria

The outbreak of COVID-19 in Melbourne has forced 10 Australian Football League AFL teams to move out of their home base in southern Victoria state as part of a revised schedule to preserve the integrity of the competition. The teams in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020