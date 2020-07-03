Any lapse on part of police in Kanpur encounter will be investigated: ADG

Left Menu
Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order Prashant Kumar on Friday visited the encounter spot in Bikaru village where eight police personnel lost their lives after being fired upon by criminals and stated that if there has been any lapse on the part of the police, it will be investigated.

Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order Prashant Kumar speaking to reporters on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order Prashant Kumar on Friday visited the encounter spot in Bikaru village where eight police personnel lost their lives after being fired upon by criminals and stated that if there has been any lapse on the part of the police, it will be investigated. "Seven other persons including a civilian were also injured in the incident. Few police weapons are also missing. Those responsible for the act will be caught and produced before the law. If there has been any lapse on the part of the police, it will be investigated," said ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), HC Awasthi said that the operation is still underway to nab the criminals who had fled after shooting at the police. "A case under Section 307 was lodged against history-sheeter Vikas Dubey by a man named Rahul Tiwari and the police had gone to arrest him in a village called Bikaru. JCBs were put up there which obstructed our vehicles. When the force got down, criminals opened fire. We retaliated but since the criminals were at a height, eight of our men died." the DGP told ANI.

The eight policemen who lost their lives in the encounter are - CO Devendra Kumar Mishra, SO Mahesh Yadav, Chowki Incharge Anup Kumar, Sub-Inspector Nebulal, Constables Sultan Singh, Rahul, Jitendra and Bablu. (ANI)

