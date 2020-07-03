Delhi HC refuses to entertain plea against domicile reservation in NLSIU, Karnataka
The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea challenging Karnataka government's decision to impose a 25 percent domicile reservation in the National Law School of India University in Bengaluru.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 12:25 IST
The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea challenging Karnataka government's decision to impose a 25 percent domicile reservation in the National Law School of India University in Bengaluru. A division bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad observed that the impugned law is passed by the State of Karnataka, and the respondent university is also situated in Karnataka.
The court granted liberty to the petitioner to move the appropriate forum with their grievances. The Karnataka Assembly had passed the National Law School of India (Amendment) Act, 2020 in March this year, which provided a 25 per cent horizontal reservation for students of Karnataka in the NLSIU.
The High Court observed that the main contesting parties in the present case were the NLSIU and the Karnataka Government. As the court did not show any interest in entertaining the plea, the petitioner withdrew the plea. (ANI)
