Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nine of those killed in Delhi riots were forced to shout 'Jai Shri Ram', police tells court

“'Kattar Hindut Ekta' group was created on February 25 at 12.49 Hrs. Initially there were 125 members in this group, out of these 125; total 47 had exited the group by March 8,” it said. The charge sheets were filed before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vinod Kumar Gautam on June 29 for the alleged bludgeoning of nine people -- Hamza, Aamin, Bhure Ali, Mursalin, Aas Mohd, Musharraf, Akil Ahmed, and Hashim Ali and his elder brother Aamir Khan -- to death.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 15:11 IST
Nine of those killed in Delhi riots were forced to shout 'Jai Shri Ram', police tells court

Some of the rioters used a WhatsApp group to coordinate with each other during north-east Delhi riots in February and killed nine Muslims after they refused to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', Delhi police has alleged in its charge sheets filed in a court here. The accused were part of a WhatsApp group -- Kattar Hindut Ekta -- that was created on February 25 to take “revenge” on Muslims, the charge sheets said, adding that they used it to coordinate with each other and provide, men, arms and ammunition to each other.

The creator of the WhatsApp group is still absconding, police said in the charge sheets. “'Kattar Hindut Ekta' group was created on February 25 at 12.49 Hrs. Initially there were 125 members in this group, out of these 125; total 47 had exited the group by March 8,” it said.

The charge sheets were filed before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vinod Kumar Gautam on June 29 for the alleged bludgeoning of nine people -- Hamza, Aamin, Bhure Ali, Mursalin, Aas Mohd, Musharraf, Akil Ahmed, and Hashim Ali and his elder brother Aamir Khan -- to death. “During the investigation, it has been established that a group of Hindus comprising of accused persons - Jatin Sharma, Rishabh Chaudhary, Vivek Panchal, Lokesh Solanki, Pankaj Sharma, Prince, Sumit Chaudhary, Ankit Chaudhary and Himanshu Thakur, along with other identified and unidentified rioters - became active in Ganga Vihar/ Bhagirathi Vihar area since the morning of February 25 to 26 midnight and bludgeoned nine Muslim persons to death and injured several persons in Bhagirathi Vihar and other area,” police said in the charge sheet.

The final report further said, “It shows that they were actively involved in rioting and attacking other community people belonging to different religion i.e. muslim and during riots they killed many people by attacking them.” “Their modus operandi was, they used to catch the people and ascertain their religion by asking name, address and by their document i.e. Identity Card and they were forcing them to call 'Jai Shri Ram' many times.  “The person who was not calling 'Jai Shri Ram' and carrying the identity of Muslim identity, they were bluntly attacked and thrown into the Main Ganda Nala (dirty drain), Bhagirathi Vihar, Delhi,” it said.  The court has put up the matter for consideration on July 13. According to the police report , one of the accused, Lokesh Solanki, on February 25, messaged in the WhatsApp group: “Brother Lokesh Solanki this side from Ganga Vihar area if any Hindu need any back up then do contact. We have men, arms and ammunitions. I have just killed two Muslims in Bhagirathi Vihar area and thrown them in drain with the help of my team.” In the first case, on February 26, one Hamza was killed by the rioters while he was coming from Mustafabad to Bhagirathi Vihar about 9.15 PM, police said.

He was then thrown in sewage near E Block Bhagirathi Vihar. An FIR was lodged in this regard at Gokalpuri police station,  in North East Delhi on March 3, it said. In the second case, one Aamin was killed and thrown into a sewage on February 25 by the rioters near  C Block Bhagirathi Vihar.

In the third case, one Bhure Ali was killed near C block Bhagirathi Vihar on February 26.  On February 25, betweeen 4-4.30 PM, one Mursalin was killed and thrown in Bhagirathi Vihar Nala (drain) in Johripuri puliya (bridge) and his scooter was set on fire. Police said on February 25, at about 7 to 7.30PM, deceased Aas Mohd was killed by the rioters and thrown in a drain in Bhagirathi Vihar/Johripur pulia (bridge).

On the same day at about 8 PM, police said rioters cut the electricity and in the dark, they attacked the house of Musharraf, grabbed him and dragged him out into the street and they beat him to death and threw him in the open drain. Later on February 26, at about 9.30 PM, one Akil Ahmed was killed by the rioters, police said and added that on the same day, at about 9.40 PM, one Hashim Ali and his elder brother Aamir Khan was killed by the rioters.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Kung Fu Panda 4, 5, 6 release periods, returning of previous cast, possible plot discussed

Kung Fu Panda 4 is undeniably a much awaited computer-animated movie and the franchise lovers are ardently waiting for its release. The last movies won many awards including Annie Awards, Critics Choice Awards, National movie awards. The ma...

Merkel makes first masked appearance to ward off criticism

German Chancellor Angela Merkel made her first public appearance wearing a mask on Friday after dismissing accusations of hypocrisy earlier this week for not wearing one. Merkel entered the Bundesrat, the upper house of parliament, wearing ...

India's Bharti and UK win auction for satellite operator OneWeb-source

Indian conglomerate Bharti and the British government have won an auction for collapsed satellite broadband operator OneWeb, a person familiar with the situation told Reuters. Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government has pledged 500 million...

France's Macron acts to recast presidency as government resigns

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and his government resigned on Friday as President Emmanuel Macron acted on a pledge to reinvent his administration and win back disillusioned voters ahead of a possible re-election bid in 2022. Macron...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020