Centre seeks closure of Italian Marines case in SC after Arbitration Court's order

A day after the Permanent Court of Arbitration at the Hague in the Netherlands held that the two Italian marines, accused of killing Indian fishermen in 2012 off the coast of Kerala, will not be tried in India, the Central Government on Friday submitted before the Supreme Court that it has accepted the decision and sought closure of the case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 19:19 IST
Supreme Court of India (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

A day after the Permanent Court of Arbitration at the Hague in the Netherlands held that the two Italian marines, accused of killing Indian fishermen in 2012 off the coast of Kerala, will not be tried in India, the Central Government on Friday submitted before the Supreme Court that it has accepted the decision and sought closure of the case. The Central government, in its plea before the apex court, pointed out the tribunal's decision in the matter was final, without appeal.

The Permanent Court of Arbitration at the Hague in the Netherlands, had yesterday given its decision saying that the Italian marines - Massimiliano Latorre and Salvatore Girone -- will not be tried in India. The Arbitration Court had ruled that India is entitled to claim compensation from Italy and observed that the two marines had violated international law and, as a result, Italy breached India's freedom of navigation, under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

However, the tribunal held that the marines are entitled to immunity and precluded India from exercising its jurisdiction over them. The Centre told the Apex Court that it accepts and abides by the international tribunal's decision in the killings of two fishermen by Italian Marines. The Tribunal has ruled for a trial of Marines in Italy.

According to Indian prosecution, on February 15, 2012, two Indian fishermen were killed off the coast of Kerala by the two Italian marines on-board the Italian-flagged commercial oil tanker MV Enrica Lexie. (ANI)

