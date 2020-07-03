Left Menu
PM Modi visits Hall of Fame Museum in Leh, pays tribute to soldiers killed in Galwan clash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited Hall of Fame Museum here and paid tribute to soldiers killed in Galwan Valley Clash on June 15.

ANI | Leh (Ladakh) | Updated: 03-07-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 19:49 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Hall of Fame Museum in Leh on Saturday. . Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited Hall of Fame Museum here and paid tribute to soldiers killed in Galwan Valley Clash on June 15. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister made a surprise visit to Ladakh and was briefed by senior officers at Nimu amid ongoing tension with China. He later interacted with tsoldiers, who were injured in the violent face-off with Chinese troops, at the hospital in Leh.

"Our country has never bowed down and will never bow down to any world power, and I am able to say this because of braves like you," the Prime Minister said while interacting with the injured soldiers. "We will never bow down to any power of the world, said the Prime Minister in a veiled reference to China.

"I have come here to thank each one of you. Our India becomes self-reliant. Our country has never bowed down and will never bow down to any world power. I pay my respects to you as well as the mothers who gave birth to braves like you. Hope everyone gets well soon," he said. Lauding the soldiers he said, "The braves who left us, they did not depart without reason, all of you gave a befitting reply. Your bravery, the blood you shed will inspire our youth and countrymen for generations."

"You all gave a befitting reply. You are in a hospital that's why you may not know that 130 crore citizens are proud of you. A message has gone to the world about the valour shown by you braves. The way you stood up to the powers, the world wishes to know who are these braves? What is their training? What is their sacrifice? The world is analysing your bravery. The blood you have shed is an inspiration to our country," he said. The situation at the India-China border remains tense after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan valley on June 15-16 when Chinese troops attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation. India and China have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions since last month. (ANI)

