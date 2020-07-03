Government making serious mistake by asking Priyanka Gandhi to vacate bungalow, says KTS Tulsi

Congress MP KTS Tulsi has said that the government is making "a serious mistake" with its decision to ask party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to vacate the bungalow allotted to her following withdrawal of her SPG cover, saying that "Gandhi family is ranked highest after the Prime Minister in terms of threat perception". "In Priyanka Gandhi's case, I think the government may be making a serious mistake like the one made by VP Singh government. VP Singh government had withdrawn the SGP cover from Rajiv Gandhi without making adequate or alternate arrangements and that disturbed the entire chain of command and was also one of the factors which contributed to his assassination," Tulsi told ANI.

He said how the security will function should be worked out. "You must work out if there is security, how is the security going to function if (s)he is living in a 300 yard house. The security of a protectee can only be (done) when the protector is sure of his own safety. These people cannot sit under the tree and monitor the whole thing," said Tulsi, a Rajya Sabha MP.

In a letter to Priyanka Gandhi, the Directorate of Estates under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs asked her to vacate the Lodhi Estate bungalow allotted to her as she is no longer has SPG security. It said that the allotment has been cancelled from July 1 and any stay beyond August 1 will attract damage charges/penal rent as per rules. "The Gandhi family is ranked highest after the prime minister in terms of threat perception. The government must think otherwise the country will never forgive," Tulsi said. (ANI)