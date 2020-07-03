Left Menu
Development News Edition

2,520 new COVID-19 cases, 59 deaths in Delhi

A total of 2,520 new COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths were reported on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 94,695 in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 21:51 IST
2,520 new COVID-19 cases, 59 deaths in Delhi
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

A total of 2,520 new COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths were reported on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 94,695 in the national capital. According to the official data, the total number of COVID-19 cases includes, 26,148 active cases, 65,624 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 2,923 deaths.

"Delhi reports 2,520 new COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths today. Total number of cases rise to 94,695 including 26,148 active cases, 65,624 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 2,923 deaths," Delhi government said in a daily bulletin. The country's coronavirus count has risen to 6,25,544 cases of which 2,27,439 patients are active cases while 3,79,892 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. 379 more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the number of deaths due to the infection to 18,213.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Ground-based discovery of two strongly interacting exoplanets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

TNC sweep BOOM to climb standings at SEA League

TNC Predator handed previously undefeated BOOM Esports their second straight loss on Friday, leaping into a tie for second place midway through Week 3 at the ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League. TNC 3-0-2, 11 points swept BOOM 2-2-3, 9, taking th...

Miami mayor imposes nightly curfew to fight Florida coronavirus surge

The number of coronavirus cases in Florida jumped again on Friday as the mayor of the states biggest city imposed a nightly curfew and rolled backed the reopening of entertainment venues to try to stem one of the most alarming coronavirus s...

Italian region asks Bangladeshis to test for COVID-19 after cases found

The central Italian region of Lazio, fringing the capital Rome, has asked its large Bangladeshi community to undergo blanket testing for the coronavirus following a recent increase in the number of infections. Lazio has reported some 8,000 ...

Ryanair flight makes emergency landing in Greece after reporting fire

A Ryanair flight with 164 people on board made an emergency landing at Thessaloniki airport on Friday after reporting a fire, Greek authorities said.The flight from Berlin to Athens issued a distress signal and sought permission to make an ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020