Police should kill my son, says mother of main accused in Kanpur encounter case

Police should kill my son even if they manage to nab him, said Sarla Devi, mother of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey who is main accused in the Kanpur encounter case in which 8 policemen including a DSP were killed. While talking to ANI, she said that strict punishment should be given to Vikas Dubey.

"He should surrender himself before the police. If he continues to remain at large, police may kill him in the encounter. I say kill him even if you (police) manage to catch him. Strict punishment should be given to him," said Sarla Devi. "By killing innocent policemen, he has done a very bad thing. I saw the news of the encounter on TV. I want he should come out and surrender to police for his betterment, otherwise, Police will find him anyway. I am saying nab him and then do encounter. He must be punished," she added.

Sarla Devi said that Vikas Dubey joined crime world after coming in contact with politicians. "He wanted to win MLA elections. He had gunned down Santosh Shukla, a minister in the Rajnath Singh-led UP government," she said.

Vikas Dubey's mother further said that he is causing embarrassment to the family. "I have not met him in 4 months. I am living with my younger son here in Lucknow. We are facing problem because of him. We are embarrassed because of him," she said.

Meanwhile, Mohit Agarwal, IG Kanpur has announced that Rs 50,000 cash will be given to the person who will give any information regarding the whereabouts of Vikas Dubey. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid floral tributes to the policemen who lost their lives in an encounter at Bikaru village in the district, at the police line, and announced Rs 1 crore each ex-gratia for their families.

A total of eight police personnel including Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra lost their lives after they were fired upon by criminals in the early hours of Friday. The incident took place when a police team had gone to raid history-sheeter Vikas Dubey's house. (ANI)