Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police should kill my son, says mother of main accused in Kanpur encounter case

Police should kill my son even if they manage to nab him, said Sarla Devi, mother of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey who is main accused in the Kanpur encounter case in which 8 policemen including a DSP were killed.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-07-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 22:21 IST
Police should kill my son, says mother of main accused in Kanpur encounter case
Sarla Devi, mother of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey talking to ANI in Lucknow (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Police should kill my son even if they manage to nab him, said Sarla Devi, mother of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey who is main accused in the Kanpur encounter case in which 8 policemen including a DSP were killed. While talking to ANI, she said that strict punishment should be given to Vikas Dubey.

"He should surrender himself before the police. If he continues to remain at large, police may kill him in the encounter. I say kill him even if you (police) manage to catch him. Strict punishment should be given to him," said Sarla Devi. "By killing innocent policemen, he has done a very bad thing. I saw the news of the encounter on TV. I want he should come out and surrender to police for his betterment, otherwise, Police will find him anyway. I am saying nab him and then do encounter. He must be punished," she added.

Sarla Devi said that Vikas Dubey joined crime world after coming in contact with politicians. "He wanted to win MLA elections. He had gunned down Santosh Shukla, a minister in the Rajnath Singh-led UP government," she said.

Vikas Dubey's mother further said that he is causing embarrassment to the family. "I have not met him in 4 months. I am living with my younger son here in Lucknow. We are facing problem because of him. We are embarrassed because of him," she said.

Meanwhile, Mohit Agarwal, IG Kanpur has announced that Rs 50,000 cash will be given to the person who will give any information regarding the whereabouts of Vikas Dubey. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid floral tributes to the policemen who lost their lives in an encounter at Bikaru village in the district, at the police line, and announced Rs 1 crore each ex-gratia for their families.

A total of eight police personnel including Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra lost their lives after they were fired upon by criminals in the early hours of Friday. The incident took place when a police team had gone to raid history-sheeter Vikas Dubey's house. (ANI)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Havana stirs to life without tourists and amid scarcity

The Cuban capital stirred to life on Friday after more than three months of lockdown but there were no signs of tourists on Havanas quiet streets while residents fretted over shortages of food and other basic goods.The city of 2.2 million p...

Father-son death case: Absconding cop held

A police constable wanted in connection with the sensational case of custodial torture and murder of a father-son duo at Sathankulam here, was arrested on Friday, police said. The constable, Muthuraj, who had managed to evade arrest for a c...

Turkey: pilots on trial over Ghosn escape released from jail

A Turkish court on Friday released four pilots and a private airline official from jail, pending the outcome of their trial on charges of smuggling former Nissan Motor Co. chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan to Lebanon, via Turkey. The court...

Mamata warns TMC leaders of stern action for corruption in Amphan aid distribution

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday warned a section of the TMC leaders of stern administrative action for indulging in corruption over distribution of relief materials among people affected by cyclone Amphan and said the p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020