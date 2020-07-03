Need to strengthen investigation system: Uttarakhand CM to Vigilance Dept officials

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat took a review meeting of the vigilance department officials at the Secretariat on Friday and emphasised on the need to strengthen the investigation system. The Chief Minister expressed displeasure at the various departments giving the investigation to the vigilance department after a long period in various cases.

"If the departments have to transfer the case to vigilance, then this action should be completed within one year. Now, Vigilance Nodal Officer in each government department will be responsible for providing the required information to the vigilance department within a month," he said. Chief Minister also reviewed the functions of the Information and Security Department and said the notification mechanism should be further strengthened.

He said that constant coordination should be established with the people of the border areas, and basic needs of the people living in the border areas and development of infrastructure there should be given priority. (ANI)