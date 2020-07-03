Left Menu
PM Modi's visit to Ladakh will galvanise troops: Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday said that there were intrusions by China in Eastern Ladakh and status quo should be restored at Line of Actual Control.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 03-07-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 23:52 IST
PM Modi's visit to Ladakh will galvanise troops: Chowdhury
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaking to ANI in Kolkata on Friday. . Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday said that there were intrusions by China in Eastern Ladakh and status quo should be restored at Line of Actual Control. Chowdhury, who is Congress leader in Lok Sabha, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ladakh on Friday will galvanise the troops.

However, he said the Prime Minister should have visited Ladakh earlier. "PM Modi's visit to Ladakh will certainly galvanise to our army personnel. He should have visited earlier those areas where tensions continue to prevail," Chowdhury told ANI.

Chowdhury said Prime Minister should withdraw his earlier remarks that no one was "inside our territory". "While visiting Ladakh the Prime Minister would certainly have been briefed and apprised by the military officials that there are the places that had been intruded," he said.

"What we are longing for, what we are desiring for is that Chinese intruders must be evicted lock, stock and barrel," he added. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi made a surprise visit to Ladakh and was briefed by senior officers at Nimu amid ongoing tensions with China.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. He interacted with Army, Air Force and ITBP personnel. (ANI)

