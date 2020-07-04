Seven police hurt in violence at London music event

Seven police officials were injured in violence at an unlicensed musical event in the British capital as they sought to break up a crowd that posed a risk to public health during the coronavirus pandemic, police said on Saturday. Those at Friday's event became violent and threw projectiles at police as they entered an estate at Havelock Close in West London, the police said in a statement.

"Officers encountered bricks and other missiles being thrown at them," police said, adding that the gathering was eventually dispersed with no arrests. "We are aware of injuries to seven officers as a result of the hostility."

Such gatherings were illegal and presented a risk to public health amid the virus outbreak, they added. A dispersal zone has been authorized in the area, for which police have received stop and search powers.