349 more COVID-19 cases in Bihar, tally reaches 11,460

Three hundred and forty-nine more COVID-19 cases were reported from Bihar, taking the state's coronavirus tally to 11,460, said the State Health Department on Saturday. Out of the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state, there are 8,211 recovered cases, said the health department.

India on Saturday reported its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 22,771 cases reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With these new cases, India's coronavirus cases tally has gone up to 6,48,315, out of which there are 2,35,433 active cases in the country and 3,94,227 cases have been cured/discharged or migrated.

As many as 442 deaths due to COVID-19 have also been reported taking the number of patients succumbing to the deadly virus across the country to 18,655.