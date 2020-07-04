Left Menu
State govt 'behaving very badly' with farmers protesting against trifurcation of AP's capital: Chandrababu Naidu

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that the state government is ''behaving very badly'' with the farmers who are holding protests against the decentralization of the state capital.

TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu expressing solidarity for farmers' protest against the decentralization of Andhra Pradesh's capital.. Image Credit: ANI

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that the state government is ''behaving very badly'' with the farmers who are holding protests against the decentralization of the state capital. "Today is the 200th day of the farmers' protest against decentralization of Andhra Pradesh's capital. The police and the government are behaving very badly. However, we thank people who have expressed solidarity with us," said TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

The agitation staged by the residents of 29 villages, demanding the Andhra Pradesh Government to withdraw its decision to decentralize the capital into three, reached 200 days on Saturday. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the villagers were seen continuing the protest.They have been demanding to let Amaravati be the sole capital of the state.

The villagers said that they have sacrificed 34,000 acres of their fertile lands for the sake of state capital and the better future of the next generations. They also expressed their fear that if capital is decentralized, the future of the upcoming generation would be "jeopardized". (ANI)

