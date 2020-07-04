Karnataka HC judge expunges certain observations made by him

A Karnataka High Court Judge has expunged certain observations made by him on the conduct of the complainant in a rape case, while granting bail to the accused last month. Justice Krishna S Dixit expunged four lines from the June 22 order, following an application filed by the State, which had contended that the observations -- which had drawn criticism from a section of society like activists and lawyers -- were likely to influence the investigation and trial.

"Taking note of the contents of respondent-States application, which is supported by the accompanying affidavit and also the No Objection tendered by the petitioner-accused thereto, I deem it appropriate to expunge the last four lines occurring in para No.3(c) at page 4 of the subject judgement dated 22-06-2020, as sought for at para 5 of the said Application, the rest having been retained intact," said the Judge in his July 1 order. The judge also said the observations of the court shall not influence the investigation.

"It hardly needs to be stated that the observations made by this court in the subject judgement being confined to consideration and disposal of the bail petition, shall not influence in any way the investigation of the offences alleged and the likely trial thereof," the judge said..