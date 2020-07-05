Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jets hit Libya's al-Watiya airbase where Turkey may build base, sources say

Warplanes struck overnight at an airbase that was recently recaptured by Libya's internationally recognised government from eastern forces with help from Turkey, a military source with the eastern forces and a resident nearby said. The strikes were carried out by "unknown aircraft", the military source with the Libyan National Army (LNA) of eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar said.

Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 05-07-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 15:06 IST
Jets hit Libya's al-Watiya airbase where Turkey may build base, sources say
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Warplanes struck overnight at an airbase that was recently recaptured by Libya's internationally recognised government from eastern forces with help from Turkey, a military source with the eastern forces and a resident nearby said.

The strikes were carried out by "unknown aircraft", the military source with the Libyan National Army (LNA) of eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar said. A resident at the nearby town of Zintan said explosions were heard from the direction of the base.

Watiya's recapture in May by the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli marked the start of a sudden collapse of the LNA's 14-month assault to seize the capital and its retreat along the coast to the new frontlines. Turkish support was vital to the GNA in turning back the LNA offensive with advanced air defences and drone strikes that targeted Khalifa's supply lines and troop build-ups.

A Turkish source said last month that Turkey was in talks with the GNA to establish two bases in Libya, one of them at Watiya, the most important airbase in western Libya. Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar was in Tripoli for meetings with the GNA on Friday and Saturday and Akar swore to do all that was necessary to help it, a Turkish defence ministry statement said.

The LNA is backed by the United Arab Emirates, Russia and Egypt. During its advance towards Tripoli last year, the LNA was assisted by Egyptian and UAE airstrikes. Last month, the United States said Russia had sent at least 14 MiG29 and Su-24 warplanes to an LNA base via Syria, where their Russian airforce markings were removed.

Turkish involvement in Libya has also angered France and Greece and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has warned of new sanctions on Ankara. The GNA and LNA are now mobilising forces at the new frontlines between the cities of Misrata and Sirte. Egypt has warned that any Turkish-backed effort to take Sirte, which the LNA captured in January, could lead its army to directly intervene.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Chose to represent Liverpool because of Jurgen Klopp: Virgil van Dijk

Liverpools centre-back Virgil van Dijk has said that he chose to play for the side just because of manager Jurgen Klopp. The defender has also revealed that he had the option of representing Chelsea and Manchester City.I had the chance to g...

Seven more test positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh

At least seven more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, raising the total tally in the state to 259, a senior health department official said on Sunday. Of the seven, four are from Anjaw district, which was corona...

Britain nears 500 million stg deal for Sanofi/GSK COVID-19 vaccine - Sunday Times

Britain is close to agreeing a 500 million pound 624 million supply deal with Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline for 60 million doses of their potential COVID-19 vaccine, the Sunday Times reported.The newspaper said that Britain was considering tak...

ASHAs pillars of COVID-19 response in R'than, reached out to 39 cr people: Health ministry

Accredited Social Health Activists have emerged as integral pillars of Rajasthans COVID-19 response and reached out to nearly 39 crore people in eight crore households, in collaboration with Auxiliary Nurse Midwives, for active surveillance...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020