36 more BSF personnel test positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours
Thirty-six more Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 17:05 IST
Thirty-six more Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
According to the BSF, 33 personnel have recovered from the deadly virus in last 24 hours.
There are 526 active cases and 817 personnel have recovered till date, said the BSF. (ANI)
