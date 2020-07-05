COVID-19 count in Assam Police reaches 196

A total of 196 Assam Police personnel have been tested positive till July 5, said Assam Director General of Police GP Singh on Sunday. He said that a total of 932 police personnel are under quarantine.

"As on July 5th, 2020 - Till now 196 Assam Police personnel tested COVID positive out of whom 38 have recovered. 932 police personnel are under quarantine," Singh tweeted. According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 10,668 COVID-19 cases including, 3,997 active cases, 6,657 recovered and 14 deaths. (ANI)