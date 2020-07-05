Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP's COVID-19 active tally crosses 8,000-mark with 1,155 new cases

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday recorded 1,155 new COVID-19 cases and 12 fatalities.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-07-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 20:59 IST
UP's COVID-19 active tally crosses 8,000-mark with 1,155 new cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday recorded 1,155 new COVID-19 cases and 12 fatalities. Active COVID-19 cases in the state now stand at 8,161.

"Uttar Pradesh reported 1,155 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 8,161," said the State Health Department. So far, 785 people have died in the state due to the illness.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has recorded 6,73,165 numbers of COVID-19 cases and 19,268 deaths.

TRENDING

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

Wentworth Season 8 ready for July release, synopsis of episode 1 revealed, more on new faces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Bernard, Stephens win stage two of virtual Tour de France

Julien Bernard of Trek Segafredo may have never won a stage on the Tour de France but the French rider came out on top in stage two of the mens Virtual Tour de France on Sunday in a closely-contested finish. The riders tackled the 29.5 km W...

Ecuador indigenous group frees hostages after return of corpse amid pandemic

An indigenous group in the Ecuadorean Amazon has released six hostages after authorities returned the body of a leader who according to the government died of COVID-19, police said late on Saturday.Members of the Shuar Kumay community last ...

Fnatic stay atop SEA League standings

Fnatic remained unbeaten with a sweep of NEW Esports as Week 3 came to a close at the One Esports Dota 2 SEA League competition on Sunday. Fnatic 5-0-1, 16 points won in 35 and 37 minutes against third-place NEW 3-3-2, 11.Second-place TNC P...

Ecuador indigenous group frees hostages after return of corpse amid pandemic

An indigenous group in the Ecuadorean Amazon has released six hostages after authorities returned the body of a leader who according to the government died of COVID-19, police said late on Saturday. Members of the Shuar Kumay community last...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020