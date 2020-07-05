Ghaziabad factory fire: Magisterial inquiry ordered, Rs 4 lakh each compensation to kin of deceased
District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey on Sunday said a magisterial inquiry has been ordered in candle factory fire incident in Ghaziabad and an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each will be provided to the kin of the deceased. Free treatment and Rs 50,000 each as financial aid will be provided to the injured, an official said.
"A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the matter. An ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each will be provided to the kin of the deceased. Free treatment and Rs 50,000 each as financial aid will be provided to injured," Ghaziabad District Magistrate told reporters. Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the death of people who were killed in a fire incident.
The Chief Minister has directed District Magistrate (DM) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to reach the spot and provide immediate relief to those who sustained injuries in the incident. "UP Chief Minister directed DM and SSP to reach the spot and provide immediate relief to the injured in the fire incident at a candle factory in Bakharwa village of Modinagar, Ghaziabad," said Uttar Pradesh Chief minister's office.
At least seven people were killed and four people injured after an explosion took place in a factory in Modi Nagar, said Pandey. (ANI)
