Combating COVID-19: Enhanced restrictions announced in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation area for a week

Triple lockdown (enhanced restrictions) will be imposed in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation area from 6 am Monday for a week, said Kerala Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 05-07-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 23:58 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Triple lockdown (enhanced restrictions) will be imposed in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation area from 6 am Monday for a week, said Kerala Chief Minister's Office (CMO). According to Kerala CMO, the high-level meeting called by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to analyze the COVID-19 situation has decided to implementTriple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram corporation limit.

The order in this regard is issued by District Collector Thiruvananthapuram. The order read, "The entire Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is declared to be under complete and strict lockdown with effect from July 6, 2020, 06.00 am onwards. The existing lockdown relaxations shall not be applied and strict lock down measures shall be in force for a period of seven days."

"The public exams in all educational institutions within the containment zone of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation stands suspended. Offices of the Government of India, its autonomous/subordinate offices and public corporations shall remain closed. Exceptions - Defense, Central Armed Police Forces, Treasury, Public utilities (including petroleum, CNG, LPG, PNG), Disaster Management, power generation and transmission units, Post Offices, National Informatics Center, Early warning Agencies," it read. Offices of State/Union Territory Governments, their autonomous bodies, Corporations etc shall remain closed. Exceptions are Police, Home Guards, Civil Defence, Fire and emergency services, Disaster Management and prisons.

Muncipal bodies - only staff required related to water supply etc. for essential services like sanitations, personnel. All other offices may continue to work from home only. Hospitals and all related medical establishments, including their manufacturing and distribution units, both in public and private sector, such as dispensaries, chemist and medical equipment shops, laboratories, clinics, nursing homes, ambulance etc will continue to remain functional. The transportation for all medical personnel, nurses, para medical staff, other hospital support services be permitted.

Transit through National Highways will be permitted with condition that no one will be permitted to stop anywhere while transiting through Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. No other activity other than the above will be permitted. People are directed to stay at homes/indoor and not to come out. Only essential activities will be allowed in containment zones. The movement of persons in or out of the containment zones or within the Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation will not be permitted except for medical emergencies, maintaining supply of essential goods and services.

The Incident Commander and Tahsildar, concerned Taluks shall ensure strict containment activities are being contemplated as per Government instructions. The existing Containment zones outside the city corporation limits will continue to be in force until further orders.

Police shall ensure the guidelines issued by Government of India and Government of Kerala regarding the containment zones are complied with in letter and spirit. As many as 225 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Kerala on Sunday, taking the active cases in the state to 2,228.

"Kerala recorded 225 new COVID-19 cases today. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 2,228," said State Health Minister KK Shailaja. A total of 3,174 patients in the state have recovered from the illness. (ANI)

