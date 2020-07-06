Left Menu
Development News Edition

Argentina sweetens debt revamp offer to creditors; sets Aug 4 deadline

The new proposal, which comes after talks to revamp around $65 billion in foreign debt stalled last month, would reduce principal haircuts, increase coupons and include a bond to account for accrued interest, the government said in a statement. It said the move to sweeten the deal showed the country's "good faith and willingness to remain engaged with the international financial community", which it added was key to helping Argentina dig out of a deep economic recession.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2020 05:57 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 05:57 IST
Argentina sweetens debt revamp offer to creditors; sets Aug 4 deadline

Argentina's government unveiled an amended debt restructuring proposal on Sunday and set a deadline of Aug. 4 for creditors to accept it, adding some key sweeteners as it looks to defuse recent tensions with bondholders and strike a deal. The new proposal, which comes after talks to revamp around $65 billion in foreign debt stalled last month, would reduce principal haircuts, increase coupons and include a bond to account for accrued interest, the government said in a statement.

It said the move to sweeten the deal showed the country's "good faith and willingness to remain engaged with the international financial community", which it added was key to helping Argentina dig out of a deep economic recession. Argentina's center-left President Alberto Fernandez said in the statement the offer was the "maximum effort we can make".

"It is an enormous effort that we have made to fulfill our word," he added. Argentina is racing to revamp the foreign bonds after tumbling into its ninth sovereign default in May. A deal is key to avoiding a messy and protracted legal standoff that would lock the country out of international credit markets.

The debt talks had progressed well, helping lift local bond prices, until hitting turbulence in mid-June. Two key bondholder groups have since criticized a lack of engagement with the government and pushed for stronger legal protection in any deal. Argentina's government addressed this concern, saying holders of eligible bonds issued under a 2005 indenture would now be able to exchange for new bonds issued under the same indenture, which give creditors greater protection.

It also said the new proposal would include minimum participation thresholds, which had been sought by another of the three major creditor committees involved in the talks. Argentina will formally present the proposal to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday, the government said in a separate statement.

Argentina's debt restructuring process has been buffeted by the novel coronavirus pandemic, which is pushing the country deeper into recession and driving up poverty. The South American country's economy is expected to contract around 12% this year. The grains producing stronghold is also looking to strike a new deal with major backer the International Monetary Fund, to help replace a $57 billion credit facility agreed in 2018.

The government also said on Sunday it will send a bill to Congress in the next few days to restructure its local-law foreign currency debt under "equitable conditions" to the foreign debt revamp.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

US News Roundup: U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 53,000; Florida sees coronavirus cases spike to new daily record and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA releases restart scrimmage schedule; Tiafoe tests positive for COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Chhattisgarh CM requests PM to allow opening of gyms with conditions

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant permission for opening and operating gyms with the condition of compliance to SOP. He said that gym owners are facing major financial issues as gyms...

Can't say about capital shifting but we are prepared: Andhra DGP after Vizag visit

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police DGP Gautam Sawang on Sunday denied to comment on the capital shifting but said they are prepared. Speaking to reporters after completing his two-day tour of Visakhapatnam, he said I cannot say when ...

Tanaka back with Yankees after taking 112 mph liner to head

New York Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka was back at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, a day after getting hit in the head by a line drive off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton. Tanakas quick return -- and relatively minor injuries -- is even more ...

Founder of S African Hindu political party succumbs to COVID-19

Jayraj Bachu, a founding member and national leader of South Africas only Hindu political party, has succumbed to COVID-19. He was 75. The Durban resident Bachu was cremated on Saturday.His son Umesh told the weekly Sunday Tribune that his ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020