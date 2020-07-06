Reports of Venkatagiri Police Station being shut down are untrue: Nellore Police

Reports of the Venkatagiri Police Station being shut down as the entire staff tested positive for COVID-19 are untrue, said an officer at the police station. Sub Inspector Rajesh explained that though some of the staff tested positive for coronavirus, the police station has not closed down.

"Guduru rural circle inspector Ramakrishna Reddy is now acting as in-charge CI and Dakkili sub-inspector Gopi is acting as in-charge SI for Venkatagiri police station. Recently, two accused in a murder case were found to be COVID-19 positive. In the wake of that, coronavirus tests were conducted for police staff in Venkatagiri circle," SI Rajesh told ANI. A total of 10 people are detected coronavirus positive including the CI and the SI (himself), a few constables and others like the sweepers.

"In order to keep the police station functional, in charge, CI and in-charge SI are being brought in for the running of the police station. But the reports of the police station being locked down are untrue," he added. As per the Union Health Ministry, a total of 18,697 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state of Andhra Pradesh so far. (ANI)