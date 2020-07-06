Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi violence: Police opposes in HC Ishrat Jahan's plea challenging trial court order

Delhi Police on Monday strongly opposed a plea filed by former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan in the Delhi High Court challenging a trial court order that granted an extension of 60 days time for filing a charge sheet against her in a case related to northeast Delhi violence.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 16:46 IST
Delhi violence: Police opposes in HC Ishrat Jahan's plea challenging trial court order
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police on Monday strongly opposed a plea filed by former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan in the Delhi High Court challenging a trial court order that granted an extension of 60 days time for filing a charge sheet against her in a case related to northeast Delhi violence. The Special Cell of Delhi Police filed a status report in Delhi High Court and sought the dismissal of the petition with a cost. The matter is scheduled to be heard on Tuesday.

Delhi Police, in the status report, submitted that the reasons for extension only means there was good and sufficient cause for the same and added that it is intended to check a casual or off-hand approach in seeking the extension. "A bare look at the record suggests that the requisite conditions are sufficiently and satisfactorily attracted and there is a concrete and definite reason for the extension," the police said, adding that the petitioner fails to demonstrate how the stated reasons did not meet the test.

Delhi High Court had earlier directed the police to file a status report on the plea.Ishrat Jahan had, through advocates Lalit Valecha and Manu Sharma, moved the high court seeking to set aside the trial court order dated June 15 which has granted an extension of 60 days to the police to file a charge sheet in the matter. A bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait on the last date of hearing issued notices and also permitted the petitioner's counsel to file several other documents related to the case.Jahan, in her plea, said that the order is erroneous, bad in law, and wrong on facts and the same is based on surmises and conjectures and dehorns the settled principle of law.

"The same is against the democratic and fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution of India. And the order deserves to be set aside on this ground alone. Speedy and fair investigation are fundamental tenets of the criminal justice system," the plea said. It said that the application filed by Delhi Police is an abuse of the legal process as the same fails to make out any legal or factual basis that justifies the extension of time.

The petition also raised questions over the addition of serious sections against Ishrat Jahan as she has been falsely implicated in the matter and she was only a supporter of the ongoing peaceful protest. According to the FIR and investigation agency, Jahan was allegedly trying to incite people during the violence that took place in northeast Delhi in February this year by giving out provocative speeches during the protests against the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA). (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Sushant case: Police record statement of director Bhansali

Police recorded the statement of Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali here on Monday in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, an official said. Bhansali had offered films to Rajput, but they could not work together a...

AfDB appoints Wambui Gichuri as Acting Vice President for Social Development

The African Development Bank Group AfDB.org is pleased to announce the appointment of Wambui Gichuri as Acting Vice President- Agriculture, Human and Social Development, effective 5 July 2020.Wambui joined the African Development Bank Group...

National COVID-19 positive rate at 6.73 per cent

The coordinated efforts of the Centre and state governments to effectively manage the COVID-19 pandemic in the country has resulted in reduced COVID-19 positive rate in the country. The national coronavirus positive rate stands at 6.73 per ...

ICU beds at LNJP, Rajiv Gandhi hospitals increased to 180 and 200 respectively: Delhi CM

The Delhi government is making all efforts to ramp up ICU beds capacity for COVID-19 patients in its facilities, and the numbers for the same have been increased to 180 and 200 for LNJP and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospitals, respectiv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020