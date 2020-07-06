Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar students to get ration, money under mid-day meal scheme

Bihar Education Department has instructed senior district education officers to provide eight kg ration and Rs 358 to children studying in Class 1-5 and 12 kg ration and Rs 536 to students of Class 6-8 under mid-day meal scheme for May, June and July.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 06-07-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 20:20 IST
Bihar students to get ration, money under mid-day meal scheme
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Education Department has instructed senior district education officers to provide eight kg ration and Rs 358 to children studying in Class 1-5 and 12 kg ration and Rs 536 to students of Class 6-8 under mid-day meal scheme for May, June and July. The state Education Department said the decision has been taken in view of the situation created by COVID-19 pandemic.

The ration will be provided to the parents of the students and the amount will be deposited into students/parents' accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The release said the state government has already transferred Rs 378 crore into the accounts of students under mid-day meal scheme.

A total of 276 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar on Monday taking the total number of reported cases to 12,410. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Curb climate change, protect environment to prevent future pandemics, countries told

Land degradation, wildlife exploitation, intensive farming and climate change are driving the rise in diseases that, like the coronavirus, are passed from animals to humans, United Nations experts said on Monday.The UN Environment Programme...

Siddaramaiah should refrain from making allegations without evidence: Karnataka CM on Cong's allegation of irregularities in medical purchases

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday suggested that Congress leader Siddaramaiah can examine all necessary documents related to purchase of COVID-19 related equipment and if any corruption is found then action will be taken aga...

U.S. Army private charged in neo-Nazi plot to attack own troops pleads not guilty

A U.S. Army private who according to federal prosecutors confessed to his role in plotting a deadly attack on his own military unit pleaded not guilty to charges he shared secret information about the unit with a neo-Nazi group.Ethan Melzer...

Manipur govt reallocates 3 portfolios to Dy CM Y Joykumar Singh

Manipur Government on Sunday reallocated three portfolios to Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh.The state government has reallocated Finance, Science and Technology, and Economics and Statics portfolios to Singh, an MLA of National Peop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020