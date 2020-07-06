Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fairness cream name row: Interim relief for HUL against Emami

Justice B P Colabwalla was hearing an application filed by HUL under the Trade Marks Act seeking injunction against Emami from issuing "groundless threats" in view of the use of its trademark 'Glow and Handsome'. HUL in its application said the defendant (Emami) should give it at least seven days prior written notice before initiating any legal proceedings in any court or claiming any interim relief against HUL as threatened in the statements made by Emami.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-07-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 20:28 IST
Fairness cream name row: Interim relief for HUL against Emami
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

In an interim relief to Hindustan Unilever (HUL), which recently dropped the word 'Fair' from its skin cream for men and renamed it 'Glow & Handsome', the Bombay High Court on Monday said FMCG firm Emami, that has its own 'Glow and Handsome' cream, shall give HUL seven days prior notice before initiating legal proceedings ontrademarks. Justice B P Colabwalla was hearing an application filed by HUL under the Trade Marks Act seeking injunction against Emami from issuing "groundless threats" in view of the use of its trademark 'Glow and Handsome'.

HUL in its application said the defendant (Emami) should give it at least seven days prior written notice before initiating any legal proceedings in any court or claiming any interim relief against HUL as threatened in the statements made by Emami. The court after hearing preliminary arguments observed that "prima facie" it does appear that HUL was the prior adopter of the mark as it had filed its trade mark application first in September 2018 and subsequently on June 25, 2020.

"The statements made by the defendant (Emami) do amount to a threat, however, whether they are unlawful or groundless, that is something that will have to be decided after hearing both the sides," the court said. The bench directed Emami to give HUL seven days prior written notice before initiating legal proceedings against it and posted the matter for further hearing on July 27.

As per the application, HUL, in 1975, launched a fairness face cream Fair & Lovely which was initially gender neutral. To specifically target the men's segment, in 2006, HUL launched 'Fair & Lovely, Men'.

HUL said in 2018, it coined and adopted the trademarks 'Glow & Lovely' and 'Glow & Handsome'. On July 2, 2020, HUL made an official announcement that 'Fair & Lovely' was being rebranded as 'Glow & Lovely' and its skincare range products for men will be called 'Glow & Handsome'.

However, Emami then gave press statements threatening legal action against HUL for violating its alleged rights in its mark 'Emami Glow and Handsome', HUL claimed in its application.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Curb climate change, protect environment to prevent future pandemics, countries told

Land degradation, wildlife exploitation, intensive farming and climate change are driving the rise in diseases that, like the coronavirus, are passed from animals to humans, United Nations experts said on Monday.The UN Environment Programme...

Siddaramaiah should refrain from making allegations without evidence: Karnataka CM on Cong's allegation of irregularities in medical purchases

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday suggested that Congress leader Siddaramaiah can examine all necessary documents related to purchase of COVID-19 related equipment and if any corruption is found then action will be taken aga...

U.S. Army private charged in neo-Nazi plot to attack own troops pleads not guilty

A U.S. Army private who according to federal prosecutors confessed to his role in plotting a deadly attack on his own military unit pleaded not guilty to charges he shared secret information about the unit with a neo-Nazi group.Ethan Melzer...

Manipur govt reallocates 3 portfolios to Dy CM Y Joykumar Singh

Manipur Government on Sunday reallocated three portfolios to Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh.The state government has reallocated Finance, Science and Technology, and Economics and Statics portfolios to Singh, an MLA of National Peop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020