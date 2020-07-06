With increase of 5,368 cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 count reaches 2,22,987

With 5,368 new COVID-19 cases and 204 deaths reported in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra, the state's count of positive cases has reached 2,22,987 on Monday. According to the State Health Department, the toll due to the disease now stands at 9,026.

The number of confirmed cases includes 1,15,262 cured and discharged cases, taking the recovery rate in Maharashtra to 54.37 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 87,681 in the state.

India's COVID-19 tally neared the 7 lakh mark with 6,97,413 cases after 24,248 new cases were reported on Monday, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.