Congress questions Centre on Rs 43ooo crore Chinese investment in Gujarat in last five years

Congress on Monday slammed the Centre and Vijay Rupani government on the issue of Chinese investment and alleged that in the last five years there has been a total of 43000 crore investment from China in Gujarat.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 22:21 IST
Congress leader Pawan Khera speaking during virtual press conference in New Delhi on Monday. . Image Credit: ANI

Congress on Monday slammed the Centre and Vijay Rupani government on the issue of Chinese investment and alleged that in the last five years there has been a total of 43000 crore investment from China in Gujarat. While addressing a press conference Congress leader Pawan Khera Khera said, "There has been a Rs 43000 crore Chinese investment in Gujarat in the last five years. Rs 19000 crore in smart city project, Rs 12000 crore in Textile park. Rs 10000 crore in Industrial park."

"Chief Minister Vijay Rupani government has signed a contract with China association of small and medium enterprises for an industrial park in Dholera.... All these investments are happening when China is trying to intrude into the country but the investment procedure is still on, he said. "When Gujarat has witnessed a record investment from China thanks to Mr Modi's friendship with China now is the time to use that pressure. We have witnessed Air India flights have continued flying between various Indian cities particularly Delhi and Maharashtra and Chinese cities and they were not Vande Bharat flights. We are talking about 777 last flights. There cannot be the as usual business with the country with which our bravehearts sacrificing their lives fighting and pushing them back into their territory," he said.

"Gujarat has become the epicenter of Chinese investment in India and Mr. Prime Minister you hail from Gujarat. On the one hand our brave army is pushing the PLA back from the Ladakh border, and on the other hand, PSUs continue to give contracts to Chinese companies. We see Gujarat is becoming the hub of Chinese investment. We see that the process of Chinese investment in Gujarat continues," Speaking on the reports that Chinese Army retreated i.e. moved back tents, vehicles and troops by 1-2 kilometres from locations where disengagement was agreed upon at Corps Commander-level talks, he said that we are proud of our Army.

"We know that the PLA can't withstand the Indian forces and we are proud of them. We want to ask Prime Minister that whether he would take back his statement or ask for apologies from the nation for the wrong statement...if they are moving back, it is proved that they had encroached. Why did he say that nobody has come and no Indian territory has been occupied," he said. "We repeat this matter because China used his statement as a clean chit for itself. I think now Prime Minister should come out and clear that how much area was covered by China and how many yards they have gone back," added Khera.

Meanwhile, Indian Army sources said that mutual disengagement between India and China has started at friction points along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh sector. The Special Representatives of India and China on the Boundary Question-- Ajit Doval and Chinese State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi--- had a 'frank and in-depth exchange' during a telephone conversation on Sunday during which they agreed that both sides should complete the ongoing disengagement process along the LAC expeditiously, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The Chinese Army has moved back tents, vehicles and troops by 1-2 kilometres from locations where disengagement was agreed upon at Corps Commander-level talks, Indian Army sources said.(ANI)

