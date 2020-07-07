K'taka CM holds meeting with Union Health Ministry officials in Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday held a meeting with a team of officials from the Union Health Ministry in Bengaluru in view of COVID-19 pandemic. The team of Union Health Ministry officials praised the state's COVID-19 management measures.

Arti Ahuja, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Health, EMR director Ravindran met the Chief Minister during a two-day visit to the state. The team praised the State Government's efforts to gather information and identify co-morbid figures for the control of COVID-19. During the meeting, it was discussed that in the following days, priority should be given to prevent death from COVID-19 and to provide adequate treatment for symptomatic infections.

In addition, Central team officials suggested that the COVID-19 guidelines should be followed in containment zones. Officials informed about the steps being taken to treat COVID infected people in the state and stated that the High Flow Oxygen System is being implemented in all district hospitals and taluk hospitals in the state. The process will be completed by August 15.

Health Minister B. Sriramulu, Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, Chief Secretary to Government Vijayabhaskar and other senior officials were present during the meeting. (ANI)