Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pinjra Tod activist started media campaign to malign probe: Delhi Police tells HC

The Delhi Police on Tuesday submitted before Delhi High Court that Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita, who is facing a probe into her alleged role in the northeast Delhi violence, had started a media campaign to gain public sympathy in an attempt to malign the ongoing investigation by peddling a false narrative of political vendetta.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 16:42 IST
Pinjra Tod activist started media campaign to malign probe: Delhi Police tells HC
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police on Tuesday submitted before Delhi High Court that Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita, who is facing a probe into her alleged role in the northeast Delhi violence, had started a media campaign to gain public sympathy in an attempt to malign the ongoing investigation by peddling a false narrative of political vendetta. Delhi Police made the submissions in a status report filed on Kalita's plea against the cops for allegedly making selective leaks leading to the media trial. The police said also explained why a 'brief note' was shared by it with the media.

The status report said that it was Kalita, who had started a media campaign/trial in her favour to gain public sympathy and to influence and generate public opinion in her favour. "The brief note of June 2 needed to be seen in this context which was in furtherance of the right of the citizen to know about the affairs of the society and the right of the journalist to ensure an informed society," Delhi Police said in the status report.

"It became necessary and compelling for the investigating agency to inform the public at large that the narrative peddled by the petitioner and its affiliate groups that a particular community and its supporters, including the petitioner, were being victimized, maliciously prosecuted and oppressed by state machinery and that there was large-scale persecution of such community, was false and fabricated," it added. Kalita was arrested in a case in connection with protests against the Citizen Amendment Act in the Jafrabad area and was granted bail. Soon after getting bail in the protest case, she was arrested in another matter related to North-East Delhi violence being probed by Delhi Police and is currently under judicial custody.

"It is an attempt to malign and impede the ongoing crucial investigation against her by peddling a false narrative of political vendetta, the state sponsored pogrom, persecution, victimization, malicious prosecution, and state subjugation," the police said. "It is submitted that the record manifest that the members of Pinjra Tod group through their social media account have been fervently and incessantly trying to present the petitioner and other accused persons as victims of malicious prosecution by spreading misleading and false information about the action taken by the Investigating Agency against them," it added.

The police, in its status report, said that the false and misleading information detailed in the tweets in public domain had a direct adverse impact on the law. It said that the petitioner and her group have a huge social media presence, through which they have been vociferously trying to impede the ongoing investigation against them by trying to gain sympathy and by trying to swing public opinion in their favour.

Notably, Delhi High Court had earlier restrained the police from issuing any statements or circulating information regarding evidence allegedly collected against Devangana Kalita, a Pinjra Tod member, to any person including media till July 9, the next date of hearing. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Degree without exam: HC says UGC be made party to PIL

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed that the University Grants Commission UGC be made a party to a PIL challenging the Maharashtra governments decision to issue degrees without holding final year exams. Owing to coronavirus and lockdo...

Leaders who acted against party candidates in assembly polls to be deprived of posts: Delhi BJP prez

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Tuesday said the party will adopt a zero tolerance policy towards leaders and workers who acted against its candidates during the Delhi Assembly polls in February and will not be considered for block, dist...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 529 p.m.Highest single-day spike of 1,332 new COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, tally rises to 29,968. 505 p.m.CBSE rationalises syllabus...

Irregularities in Mumbai airport operations: ED files money laundering case against GVK group, MIAL

The Enforcement Directorate ED has filed a money laundering case against the GVK group, the Mumbai International Airport Limited MIAL and others to probe alleged irregularities to the tune of Rs 705 crore in the operations of the Mumbai air...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020