Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC directs Centre to verify efficacy of Siddha medicine in COVID-19 treatment

Issuing the directive also to the Central Council for Research in Ayurveda and Siddha, Justices P N Prakash and B Pugalendhi of the Madurai Bench ordered them to file a report by August 3 on the newly developed "IMPRO" medicine, which contains 66 herbs. Disposing of a petition by Siddha doctor S Subramanian, who has claimed his medicine can cure COVID-19, they pointed out that a Tamil Nadu expert committee had already sent the petitioner's medicine to the Centre for conducting further virology study while observing that it may have anti-viral qualities.

PTI | Madurai | Updated: 07-07-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 16:47 IST
HC directs Centre to verify efficacy of Siddha medicine in COVID-19 treatment

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Centre to take immediate steps for verifying the efficacy of a Siddha medicine, developed by a Tamil Nadu-based Siddha practioner for the treatment of COVID-19. Issuing the directive also to the Central Council for Research in Ayurveda and Siddha, Justices P N Prakash and B Pugalendhi of the Madurai Bench ordered them to file a report by August 3 on the newly developed "IMPRO" medicine, which contains 66 herbs.

Disposing of a petition by Siddha doctor S Subramanian, who has claimed his medicine can cure COVID-19, they pointed out that a Tamil Nadu expert committee had already sent the petitioner's medicine to the Centre for conducting further virology study while observing that it may have anti-viral qualities. The Judges observed the indigenous medicines were accorded importance only during the pandemic situation and said their development will benefit not only the people of the country but all of mankind.

The government should patronise Indian medicines, which were cost effective, for the benefit of the entire world. The "Impro" medicine containing 66 herbs had been sent for virology test to the Centre by the state experts. Now the Centre should act.

Siddha medicines required more patronage for research and development and the amount allotted toward this may not be sufficient to achieve the object, the court said. The government should also ensure that approved Siddha medicines were available in medical shops, the bench said, as it observed that even some modern medicines contained herbs.

While government's support to Siddha medicines would considerably reduce the medical expenses for the common people, every system of medicine should be proved by known accepted methods, verified and approved by the experts in the field of medicine, the court added. The petitioner had sought a direction from the court to conduct virology test for the medicine the and inform the outcome in a stipulated time.

The state government informed the court that "IMPRO" has been sent to the central Central Council for Research in Ayurveda and Siddha for further action. The Centre has submitted that about 3,500 such requests have been received and it was humanly impossible for them to take action on all the applications.

Besides, the petitioner had sought patent right for the medicine which did come under its jurisdiction, it said. The government had not ignored Siddha medicine and had prescribed Nilavembu and Kabasura herbal dicoctions for boosting immunity in the fight against COVID 19, the Centre added.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Degree without exam: HC says UGC be made party to PIL

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed that the University Grants Commission UGC be made a party to a PIL challenging the Maharashtra governments decision to issue degrees without holding final year exams. Owing to coronavirus and lockdo...

Leaders who acted against party candidates in assembly polls to be deprived of posts: Delhi BJP prez

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Tuesday said the party will adopt a zero tolerance policy towards leaders and workers who acted against its candidates during the Delhi Assembly polls in February and will not be considered for block, dist...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 529 p.m.Highest single-day spike of 1,332 new COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, tally rises to 29,968. 505 p.m.CBSE rationalises syllabus...

Irregularities in Mumbai airport operations: ED files money laundering case against GVK group, MIAL

The Enforcement Directorate ED has filed a money laundering case against the GVK group, the Mumbai International Airport Limited MIAL and others to probe alleged irregularities to the tune of Rs 705 crore in the operations of the Mumbai air...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020