India-China disengagement at Hot Springs, Gogra to be completed in next few days

The disengagement process between armies of India and China at friction points Hot Springs and Gogra began on Monday and is expected to be completed at both locations in next few days, said Indian Army sources. The Chinese Army had started dismantling its structures since yesterday, the sources said.

The Army sources further added, under the mutual disengagement, both sides will disengage and move back by 1-1.5 km from the friction points. After the disengagement process is completed, the two Armies are likely to hold further talks to take the process further.

India and China have agreed that it was necessary to ensure at the earliest the complete disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and de-escalation from India-China border areas for full restoration of peace and tranquility. Special Representatives of India and China on the Boundary Question--National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi--- had a "frank and in-depth exchange" telephone conversation on Sunday during which they agreed that both sides should complete the ongoing disengagement process along the LAC expeditiously, according to a statement by Ministry of External Affairs released on Monday.

They re-affirmed that both sides should strictly respect and observe the LAC and should not take any unilateral action to alter the status quo and work together to avoid any incident in the future that could disturb peace and tranquility in border areas. The Chinese Army has moved back tents, vehicles and troops by 1-2 kilometres from locations where disengagement was agreed upon at Corps Commander-level talks, Indian Army sources said on Monday.

India has also moved 1-2 Km from the location. Chinese heavy armoured vehicles are still present in the depth areas in the Galwan river area. The Indian Army is monitoring the situation with caution, Army sources informed. (ANI)