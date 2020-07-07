Left Menu
Development News Edition

TPCC president condemns demolition of old secretariat building amidst pandemic

N Uttam Kumar Reddy, president, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Tuesday condemned the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government for demolishing the old secretariat building in the midst of a global pandemic crisis.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 07-07-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 20:35 IST
TPCC president condemns demolition of old secretariat building amidst pandemic
TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy. Image Credit: ANI

N Uttam Kumar Reddy, president, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Tuesday condemned the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government for demolishing the old secretariat building in the midst of a global pandemic crisis. Speaking to media, Reddy said it is very 'unfortunate' that on the basis of 'superstitious beliefs' the Chief Minister has ordered to demolish the secretariat.

"The congress party seriously condemns the act of the TRS government in demolishing the old secretariat building. The sprawling secretariat complex had enough space to house both the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh government. Most of the buildings were new. It is very unfortunate that on the basis of superstitious believes the Chief minister has ordered the demolishing of the secretariat and construct a new secretariat which is completely not required especially when the whole country and Telangana is facing a financial crisis amid global pandemic," he said. TPCC president further said that Congress party is also disappointed with the judiciary which couldn't come to rescue the Telangana people.

The ruling TRS Government had decided to construct a new secretariat complex after demolishing the existing secretariat. The new secretariat will be constructed at a cost of Rs 400 crore. In June 2019 Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had laid the Foundation stone for construction of a new secretariat. After High Court has given clearance on the construction of new secretariat on Monday, the Telangana State Government authorities started demolishing all the blocks in the secretariat from yesterday late night. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Gymnastics-British Athletes Commission calls for investigation of abuse claims

The British Athletes Commission BAC, which represents the countrys Olympic and Paralympic athletes, has called for an investigation of allegations of bullying and abuse within British gymnastics. British media reports have cited allegations...

Reports: Browns renegotiate Vernon's contract

The Cleveland Browns renegotiated the contract of pass rusher Olivier Vernon, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday. Vernon, who was slated to make 15.25 million non-guaranteed this season, will now receive 11 million guaranteed 4 million...

Cong uses Modi's old tweet to hit out at him on border row

The Congress on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the disengagement of troops at the border in eastern Ladakh and used a tweet by him in 2013 during the UPA regime to ask him why Indian soldiers were withdrawn from their ...

COVID-19: At 806, Mumbai logs lowest cases in nearly 2 months

The coronavirus tally in Mumbai rose to 86,132 on Tuesday with the addition of 806 new cases - lowest singe-day figure in nearly two months - while the death of 64 patients took the toll near the 5,000-mark, the city civic body said. With 8...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020