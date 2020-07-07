CBI conducts searches in connection with Hindustan Steelworks Construction Ltd bribery case
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at four locations in the country in connection with the Hindustan Steelworks Construction Limited bribery case.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 21:54 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at four locations in the country in connection with the Hindustan Steelworks Construction Limited bribery case. CBI teams conducted search at Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Vizag in connection with the case.
The agency had filed an FIR against Moyukh Bhaduri, ex-CMD of Hindustan Steelworks Construction Ltd and others for demanding a bribe of Rs 1 crore. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Central Bureau of Investigation
- Delhi
- Hyderabad
- Kolkata
- Vizag
- Moyukh Bhaduri
ALSO READ
Rain lashes parts of Delhi on Monday morning
Petrol rate hiked by 33 paise, diesel to cost 58 paise more in Delhi
Terminally-ill K’tk bishop, 4 infants among 340 leave for Hyderabad in charted flight
Cloudy sky with light rainfall expected in Delhi today
Traffic jam at Delhi-Noida border due to e-pass checking