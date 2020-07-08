Premises of Dr BR Ambedkar's house 'Rajgruha' in Mumbai vandalised, Deshmukh orders probe
Premises of Dr BR Ambedkar's house 'Rajgruha' was vandalised here by unidentified persons on Tuesday.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-07-2020 00:53 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 00:53 IST
Premises of Dr BR Ambedkar's house 'Rajgruha' was vandalised here by unidentified persons on Tuesday. CCTV cameras were also damaged. Police have reached the spot.
Taking to Twitter, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh informed that he has directed the police to investigate the incident and arrest the culprits. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar has appealed everyone to maintain peace.
"I appeal to everyone to maintain peace. It is true that two men came to 'Rajgruha' and tried to vandalise CCTV camera as well as other things. Police immediately took note of it. All officers have already reached the spot and they are investigating it. They have done a good job. Hence, I request all to maintain peace and do not gather near 'Rajgruha'," he said. (ANI)
