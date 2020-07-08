Left Menu
Development News Edition

Actor Johnny Depp denies slapping ex-wife in row over 'Wino forever' tattoo

Sasha Wass, the Sun's lawyer, said Depp, who had started drinking again after months of sobriety, had become angry when she laughed at one of his tattoos which he had changed from "Winona forever" - a reference to his former girlfriend Winona Ryder - to "Wino forever".

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 15:35 IST
Actor Johnny Depp denies slapping ex-wife in row over 'Wino forever' tattoo
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Hollywood star Johnny Depp denied slapping his ex-wife Amber Heard after he became angry because she mocked him over one of his tattoos, London's High Court heard on Wednesday.

Giving evidence on the second day of his libel trial against Britain's Sun newspaper, Depp was asked by the paper's lawyer about an incident at Heard's home in March 2013 when he had "fallen off the wagon" and it was alleged he had struck her. Sasha Wass, the Sun's lawyer, said Depp, who had started drinking again after months of sobriety, had become angry when she laughed at one of his tattoos which he had changed from "Winona forever" - a reference to his former girlfriend Winona Ryder - to "Wino forever".

He had then slapped her three times because she had initially not reacted, Wass said. "That's not the case, that's untrue. It didn't happen," Depp said. "I don't recall any argument about any of my tattoos."

Depp is suing The Sun's publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an article he wrote in which he labelled the actor a "wife-beater", based on allegations from actress Heard. The paper says its account is true and that Heard, 34, says Depp punched, slapped and kicked her during violent rages, brought on by anger and jealousy and fuelled by alcohol and drugs, which put her in fear for her life.

In evidence and in his witness statement to the court on Tuesday, Depp, 57, accused Heard, who is also attending the trial, of lying, saying she had attacked him, severing his finger off during one encounter. He denies that he turned into "the monster" when under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Among the evidence given to the court on Tuesday was a detailed account of Depp's heavy drinking and drug-taking, with the actor saying he had tried "every drug known to man" and spent $30,000 a month on wine. He said he had introduced his 13-year-old daughter to marijuana, saying he wanted to be sure the drug was good quality and she was in a safe environment when she tried it, and that singer Elton John had helped him get treatment for his drinking.

Heard or her friends were also accused by Depp of defecating in their bed as a prank, and Heard was accused of having affairs with Tesla chief executive Elon Musk and actor James Franco. The couple met on the set of the 2011 film "The Rum Diary" and married in February 2015. However, Heard filed for divorce after 15 months and their divorce was finalized in 2017. The case is set to last three weeks.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican president to hold first meeting with Trump as U.S. election looms

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador meets with his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, for the first time on Wednesday, in a potentially awkward encounter that has drawn flak from some U.S. Democrats unhappy it is coming so close to t...

Another nonagenarian woman recovers from COVID-19 in Karnataka

A 96-year-old woman in Chitradurga has recovered from the coronavirus infection, the second such instance of a nonagenarian in Karnataka getting cured of the disease. Last month, a 99-year-old woman in Bengaluru had fully recovered from COV...

Locust attack: NGT dismisses plea for implementation of Centre's contingency plan

The National Green Tribunal has junked a fresh plea seeking implementation of the Centres contingency plan to combat the looming locust attack saying there was nothing to show that inadequate steps have been taken by the concerned authoriti...

Texas to execute man convicted of killing elderly man for his truck

A Texas inmate who was convicted of fatally shooting an elderly man at his home as he robbed him of his truck nearly three decades ago is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection by the state on Wednesday.Billy Joe Wardlow, 45, is set t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020