Left Menu
Development News Edition

China coerces hundreds of Chinese-born critics in US to return home, FBI chief says

Wray said the Fox Hunt programme was aimed at silencing criticism of Beijing's political and human rights policies by Chinese-born people living overseas. The families of those who refuse to return are threatened and some have been arrested in China "for leverage," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 16:12 IST
China coerces hundreds of Chinese-born critics in US to return home, FBI chief says

The head of the FBI said on Tuesday Chinese President Xi Jinping was spearheading a program aimed at strong-arming Chinese-born people in the United States deemed as threats to Beijing to return home - even threatening their families. FBI director Christopher Wray, speaking at the Hudson Institute think tank, said hundreds of Chinese in the United States - some of them US citizens- had been targets of the "Fox Hunt" programme.

Wray reiterated U.S. charges that China was using espionage, cyber theft, blackmail and other means as part of a strategy to replace the United States as the world's dominant economic and technological power. China rejected Wray's comments. Wray said the Fox Hunt programme was aimed at silencing criticism of Beijing's political and human rights policies by Chinese-born people living overseas.

The families of those who refuse to return are threatened and some have been arrested in China "for leverage," he said. "Hundreds of these Fox Hunt victims that they target live here in the United States, and many are American citizens or green card holders," he continued.

"The Chinese government wants to force them to return to China and China's tactics to accomplish this are shocking." He urged people to contact the FBI if Chinese officials tried to force them to return to China.

In Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian rejected Wray's comments. "The relevant statements by Wray ignore basic facts, are full of political lies, and fully reveal his deep-rooted Cold War thinking and ideological prejudices," he said.

Beijing has denied U.S. charges that it employs cyber espionage against the United States. Wray also said almost half of nearly 5,000 active FBI counterintelligence cases now underway are related to China.

"We've now reached a point where the FBI is opening a new China-related counterintelligence case about every 10 hours," Wray said in his address.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 526 p.m.IIT Alumni Council ropes in CSIR-IGIB for COVID-19 patient data analysis. 522 p.m.Delhi court grants bail to foreigners from 2...

Haryana: Make Dabwali separate district, demands Cong MLA

Congress MLA Amit Sihag met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here and demanded that Dabwali be made a separate district with Kalanwali subdivision included in it. Batting for Dabwali as a separate district, which he said was a dem...

2 civilians injured in ceasefire violation by Pak in J-K's Kupwara

Two civilians were injured in the ceasefire violation initiated by Pakistan in Tangdhar Sector, Kupwara district of North Kashmir on Wednesday. Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing mortars and other weapons along L...

Monsoon trough likely to shift northwards in next 24 hours: IMD

The India Meteorological Department IMD predicted the gradual shift of monsoon trough northwards along the foothills of Himalayas within the next 24 hours and isolated heavy falls over Kutch on Wednesday. The western end of monsoon trough i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020