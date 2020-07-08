Puducherry Raj Nivas to remain closed for 48 hrs after staff member tests COVID-19 positive

Puducherry Raj Nivas has been disinfected and will remain closed for 48 hours after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, informed Puducherry Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat. The Secretariat further informed that the member had no access to Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, and as a precautionary measure, Lt Governor and staff attached to her personal office are being tested for the virus.

"Puducherry Raj Nivas being disinfected and will remain closed for 48 hrs after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 today. The member has no access to Lt Governor. As a precaution, Lt Governor and staff attached to her personal office are being tested today," stated Puducherry Lt Governor's Secretariat in a statement. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Puducherry is 930, including 482 active cases. While 434 patients have been cured/migrated/discharged, the death toll stands at 14. (ANI)