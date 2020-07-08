Left Menu
HC asks Delhi govt to ensure removal of COVID-19 patients from de-registered pvt hospital

The petition, filed through advocate Aman Nandrajog, was earlier filed by the RWA and others challenging the May 16 order of the Delhi government declaring Ujala Cygnus Orthocare Hospital with 40 isolation beds as a dedicated COVID-19 hospital, in view of shortage of isolation beds in private hospitals in the national capital.. The plea had alleged that the Delhi government passed the order without considering the welfare of the neighbouring residents, occupants of the neighbouring dharamshala and the residents of the local taxi stand.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 17:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court has asked the Delhi government to ensure that all COVID-19 patients are removed from a private hospital here which has been de-registered by the authorities following a fire incident. The high court was informed by the Delhi government that due to a fire incident that occurred at the Ujala Cygnus Orthocare Hospital, which was earlier declared as a dedicated COVID-19 hospital, it has been de-registered and therefore, "cannot be used as a hospital any further".

Delhi government additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose also submitted that because of this fire incident, no fresh admissions are to be taken in the hospital and the existing patients suffering from COVID-19 and admitted here will be transferred to some other facility or hospital. Justice Navin Chawla, in an order passed on Tuesday, said "In view of the above, the respondent no.1 (Delhi government) shall ensure that all COVID-19 patients are removed from the respondent no. 2 hospital within a period of fifteen days." The high court passed the order on an application filed by Safdarjung Development Area (SDA) Residents Welfare Association (RWA) in a disposed of case, seeking implementation of certain directions issued by the authorities. On the high court's July 7 order, Dr Shuchin Bajaj, Founder and Director, of the hospital said, "we have not received any order from the court yet. We are doing our duties as a healthcare provider during these unprecedented times of coronavirus pandemic and continuing our services to COVID-19 patients as per the protocols and responsibility to serve the society. We will take necessary action once we get any direction from the honourable court." The petition, filed through advocate Aman Nandrajog, was earlier filed by the RWA and others challenging the May 16 order of the Delhi government declaring Ujala Cygnus Orthocare Hospital with 40 isolation beds as a dedicated COVID-19 hospital, in view of shortage of isolation beds in private hospitals in the national capital..

The plea had alleged that the Delhi government passed the order without considering the welfare of the neighbouring residents, occupants of the neighbouring dharamshala and the residents of the local taxi stand. "The decision to convert the (hospital) premises to a dedicated COVID-19 Hospital has been taken by the Respondent no. 1 (Delhi government) vide May 16 order unilaterally, without considering the potential ramifications and health risks to those residing in proximity to the hospital," it had alleged.

The high court on June 4, had disposed of the petition while directing the nodal officer of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to have a meeting with representatives of the RWA and the SHO of the area to work out a solution towards barricading and separating the hospital there from the adjoining residential and commercial areas..

