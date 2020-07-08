Left Menu
Combating COVID-19: Police patrolling vehicles being sanitised in Hyderabad

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, vehicle sanitisation program is being carried out to sanitise police patrolling vehicles, as a precautionary measure against the further spread of the virus among the corona warriors.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 08-07-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 20:16 IST
Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad while attending Vehicle Sanitisation Program in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, vehicle sanitisation program is being carried out to sanitise police patrolling vehicles, as a precautionary measure against the further spread of the virus among the corona warriors. Anjani Kumar, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad attended the Vehicle Sanitisation Program on Wednesday, where the East and South zone patrol cars and blue colts were sanitised by craft company.

Speaking on the occasion Kumar said, "Sanitisation is being carried out as a precautionary measure for those who drive the police vehicle. This prevents the virus from spreading through vehicles." "Many companies are coming forward to help the corona warriors. We have very few cases of coronavirus compared to other states. Do not be afraid of COVID-19; take precautions, exercise social distancing, wear a mask, drink hot water, and consume a diet rich in vitamins," added Kumar.

According to the data on the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana stands at 27,612, including 11,012 active cases. While 16,287 patients have been cured/migrated/discharged, the death toll stands at 313. (ANI)

