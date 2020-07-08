Left Menu
Development News Edition

El Salvador murder rate plummets; study says gangs may have informal pact with government

Homicides in El Salvador fell over 50% in President Nayib Bukele's first year in office, with officials citing tougher enforcement, while a study on Wednesday suggests gangs may have eased up on violence and made informal deals with authorities. Homicides were already in decline in El Salvador, which has recently had one of the world's highest murder rates, when Bukele took office in June 2019.

Reuters | San Salvador | Updated: 08-07-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 20:20 IST
El Salvador murder rate plummets; study says gangs may have informal pact with government
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Homicides in El Salvador fell over 50% in President Nayib Bukele's first year in office, with officials citing tougher enforcement, while a study on Wednesday suggests gangs may have eased up on violence and made informal deals with authorities.

Homicides were already in decline in El Salvador, which has recently had one of the world's highest murder rates, when Bukele took office in June 2019. From then through May, murders fell 51.3% from the prior year, official data show. During the first half of 2020, homicides decreased 62.5% compared with 2019, touching historic lows.

Bukele has attributed the improvement to increased police and military presence on the streets, and tighter security in jails controlled by the powerful Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) and Barrio 18 gangs. Nevertheless, the Brussels-based International Crisis Group (ICG) said in a report that its analysis suggested other factors have contributed to the drop alongside Bukele's crackdown.

"While the public celebrates his well-known 'iron fist' policies, the reasons for success might lie in quiet, informal understandings between gangs and the government," ICG said. "Several civil society representatives and politicians believe that gangs have decided to lower homicides, possibly as a consequence of an informal non-aggression pact with authorities."

ICG noted it had no evidence of any direct talks between officials and gangs. El Salvador's government has denied carrying out any negotiations. "There has not been any contact (with gangs), obviously we're not going to have any contact," Salvadoran security minister Rogelio Rivas said in a recent interview with Reuters.

In the nearly 50-page document that cites statistical analysis and interviews with people including high-level politicians and former gang members, ICG also stressed that the exact causes for the lower homicide rate are unclear.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Kharif sowing up 88% so far despite COVID-19 crisis: Tomar

Area sown to Kharif crops like rice has shot up 88 per cent to 432.97 lakh hectare so far despite the COVID-19 crisis, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Wednesday. Sowing of Kharif summer crops begins with the onset of south...

Kamal Nath turned 'Sankatnath' during COVID-19 crisis: MP CM

Holding the previous Congress government responsible for the coronavirus spread in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday lashed out at his predecessor Kamal Nath and called him Sankatnath. Chouhan, who assumed of...

Maha: BJP MLA tests COVID-19 positive in Latur

BJP MLA Abhimanyu Pawar has testedpositive for coronavirus in Mahahrashtras Latur district, asenior official said on WednesdayTaking to Twitter, the MLA from Ausa Assemblyconstituency said his test reports came out positive for theinfection...

U.N. chief warns foreign interference in Libya conflict at 'unprecedented levels'

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the Security Council on Wednesday that the conflict in Libya has entered a new phase with foreign interference reaching unprecedented levels.The oil-producing country descended into c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020