Tamil Nadu bans Friends of Police movement across state
The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday issued a notification rescinding all movements of Friends of Police (FoP) across the state.ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 08-07-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 20:24 IST
The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday issued a notification rescinding all movements of Friends of Police (FoP) across the state.
The government order was issued after an adverse report was received from the Director-General of Police, Chennai.
"As per the orders of Chief Minister Thiru Edappadi K Palaniswami Tamil Nadu Government bans Friends of Police Activities in the state," AIADMK tweeted. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tamil Nadu
- Chennai
- Tamil Nadu Government
- AIADMK
ALSO READ
Inter-district movement of buses, cars suspended till June 30 in Tamil Nadu
3,509 new COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu reports 33 more COVID-19 deaths
World Bank and Tamil Nadu sign agreement to increase access to affordable housing
(eds :corrects intro,replaces Chennai with TN) Tamil Nadu reports 3,713 fresh COVID-19 cases and 68 fatalities, pushing infection count to 78,335 and death toll to 1,025: Govt.