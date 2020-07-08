Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suspended SHO informed Kanpur encounter main accused before raid: Police

Suspended SHO of Chaubeypur police station Vinay Tiwari and another police personnel KK Sharma have been arrested after it was found that they informed Kanpur encounter main accused and history-sheeter Vikas Dubey about the raid beforehand, said an official on Wednesday.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 08-07-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 23:04 IST
Suspended SHO informed Kanpur encounter main accused before raid: Police
SSP Kanpur Dinesh Prabhu. Image Credit: ANI

Suspended SHO of Chaubeypur police station Vinay Tiwari and another police personnel KK Sharma have been arrested after it was found that they informed Kanpur encounter main accused and history-sheeter Vikas Dubey about the raid beforehand, said an official on Wednesday. While speaking to media, SSP Kanpur Dinesh Prabhu said, "As per evidence, it has been found that police personnel Vinay Tiwari and KK Sharma had informed Vikas Dubey about the raid beforehand. So, he was on alert and planned to attack police which resulted in the death of 8 policemen."

"As a disciplinary action, they had been arrested and they are being sent to judicial remand," he added. Meanwhile, Kanpur DM Brahma Deo Ram Tiwari has said that a team led by Additional District Magistrate (land acquisition) has been formed to investigate different angles of the case linked with the killing of 8 policemen at Bikru village on July 3 and the magistrate has initiated the probe.

A letter reportedly to be written by slain Circle Officer Devendra Mishra is getting viral on social media in which it is claimed that he had written the letter to SSP, Kanpur against Chaubeypur police station SHO Vinay Tiwari for favoring Dubey. Sub-inspectors Kunwarpal and Krishna Kumar Sharma and constable Rajiv have been suspended after police came to know that they were involved in tipping off Vikas Dubey.

Earlier Vinay Tiwari, Station House Officer (SHO) of Chaubeypur Police Station in Kanpur district was suspended for fleeing from the spot during a raid to arrest the gangster Dubey in Bikaru village. Vikas Dubey is the main accused in the encounter that took place in Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest him. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.

A search operation is currently underway for Dubey. Earlier today, Vikas Dubey's aide Shyamu Bajpai has been arrested by Chaubeypur police following an encounter. Bajpai was carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000, the police informed.Amar Dubey, the wanted man's close aide was also gunned down by the state's Special Task Force today. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

Tata Motors brings in six-month EMI holiday scheme on select models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Biogen moves forward with potential Alzheimer's drug, seeks U.S. approval

Biogen Inc said on Wednesday it submitted an application seeking U.S. approval of its closely watched Alzheimers drug, as the company aims to be the first to bring a treatment to market that can alter the course of the mind-wasting disease....

Pence says CDC will issue guidance for schools

Vice President Mike Pence says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be issuing new guidance for the reopening of schools in the fallSchool districts across the country are struggling with how to safely reopen as the coronavir...

New U.S. CDC school reopening guidelines promised after Trump complains

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to issue new guidelines for reopening schools, Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday, after President Donald Trump criticized the agencys recommendations as too expensive and i...

Unauthorised structures demolished in east Delhi on court order: Officials

Sixty unauthorised structures in a market area in east Delhi have been demolished in the last three days as per directions of the court, officials said on Wednesday. These structures served as houses for many families in East Laxmi Market a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020