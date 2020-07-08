Jagan Reddy celebrates father YSR's birth anniversary, Oppn alleges Andhra CM violated health norms

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday participated in various programs at Kadapa district to commemorate his father's birth anniversary. Reddy paid tributes to the former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy at Idupulapaya. He also launched a building at RGUKT university.

Following the series of events, Chief Minister inaugurated a book on former Chief Minister YSR written by his mother Vijaya Lakshmi. Jagan along with his mother Vijaya Lakshmi, wife Bharati and some others were seen without wearing masks, flouting the COVID-19 health norms.

Taking a jibe at this, opposition TDP leader Nara Lokesh alleged that YS Jagan violated the central guidelines. The TDP general secretary took to Twitter to ask whether he was setting a precedent for his party leaders. Nara Lokesh also asked whether the rules were different for layman and the Chief Minister. Lokesh tweeted, "While AP Gov is indulging in fake SMS Covid Testing Racket, @ysjagan is flouting rules & moving without a mask. Is this the precedent he wants to set for his party leaders who are playing the role of 'Super Spreaders' with enthusiasm? One rule for the common man, another for CM?" (ANI)