Six injured in explosion at fireworks factory in China
Six persons were injured in an explosion at a fireworks factory in China's southwest Sichuan province, state media reported on Thursday. The blast, triggered by a fire, took place late on Wednesday night in Guanghan city's Nanfeng town. The blaze was spotted by the factory's guards who called the police.
Six persons were injured in an explosion at a fireworks factory in China's southwest Sichuan province, state media reported on Thursday. The blast, triggered by a fire, took place late on Wednesday night in Guanghan city's Nanfeng town.
The blaze was spotted by the factory's guards who called the police. A huge explosion occurred during the evacuation, leading to the injuries to six persons. Two of them have received serious injuries in the incident.
A top official of Guanghan city, Zhang Junyi, said that the Jinyan fireworks factory was shut down, state-run Xinhua news agency reported..
