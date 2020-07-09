Six injured in explosion at fireworks factory in China

Six persons were injured in an explosion at a fireworks factory in China's southwest Sichuan province, state media reported on Thursday. The blast, triggered by a fire, took place late on Wednesday night in Guanghan city's Nanfeng town.

The blaze was spotted by the factory's guards who called the police. A huge explosion occurred during the evacuation, leading to the injuries to six persons. Two of them have received serious injuries in the incident.

A top official of Guanghan city, Zhang Junyi, said that the Jinyan fireworks factory was shut down, state-run Xinhua news agency reported..