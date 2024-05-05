Left Menu

PTI | London | Updated: 05-05-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 22:39 IST
Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas Split, End Their Romantic Relationship
Paula Badosa says she and Stefanos Tsitsipas are no longer a love match. The tennis power couple has broken up.

Badosa wrote on social media Sunday that the pair "decided to amicably part ways" after being a couple since last year.

"We have shared a journey filled with love and learning, and it is as friends with immense mutual respect that we now choose to move forward on our own paths," Badosa posted. "We are grateful for the support of our friends, family, and all who have been part of our story. As we transition into this new chapter of our lives, we continue to wish each other nothing but the best in all our endeavors." Badosa is a 26-year-old who was born in New York City but represents Spain and has been ranked as high as No. 2. She is currently No. 101 after a series of injuries that have limited her tournament appearances lately. Her record is 6-9 this season. The best Grand Slam showing of Badosa's career was a run to the quarterfinals at the 2021 French Open.

"The tennis level is there, but I need to recover emotionally," Badosa said after a first-round loss at the Madrid Open on April 24 in her most recent match. "Every week is a disappointment. I've been at the top and it's tough to see myself at the bottom right now." Tsitsipas also dropped his first match in Madrid, although he did win the Monte Carlo Masters and was the runner-up at the Barcelona Open before that.

He is a 25-year-old from Greece who has been ranked as high as No. 3 and is now No. 7. Tsitsipas twice has been a finalist at Grand Slam tournaments, finishing as the runner-up to 24-time major title winner Novak Djokovic both times — at the 2021 French Open and at the 2023 Australian Open. AP BS BS

