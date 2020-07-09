Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police ignored George Floyd's 'I can't breathe' plea - transcript

The former U.S. police officer charged in the death of George Floyd told him to stop shouting and save his breath as he knelt on his neck and Floyd gasped for air, according to a newly released transcript of police body camera footage. The death of Floyd, a Black man, in police custody on May 25 led to anti-racism protests and demonstrations against police brutality across the United States and around the world with protesters calling for racial equality and police reforms.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-07-2020 11:28 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 11:27 IST
Police ignored George Floyd's 'I can't breathe' plea - transcript
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The former U.S. police officer charged in the death of George Floyd told him to stop shouting and save his breath as he knelt on his neck and Floyd gasped for air, according to a newly released transcript of police body camera footage.

The death of Floyd, a Black man, in police custody on May 25 led to anti-racism protests and demonstrations against police brutality across the United States and around the world with protesters calling for racial equality and police reforms. "Tell my kids I love them. I'm dead," Floyd said during the nearly nine minutes that the officer knelt on him as he went lifeless.

Floyd pleaded for help as he was pinned to the ground, according to the transcript made public on Wednesday as part of a motion filed in the Minneapolis state court. "I'm through, through. I'm claustrophobic. My stomach hurts. My neck hurts. Everything hurts. I need some water or something, please. Please? I can't breathe officer," he said.

"You're going to kill me, man," Floyd said. Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on Floyd, replied: "Then stop talking, stop yelling, it takes a heck of a lot of oxygen to talk."

Chauvin, who is white, was arrested on May 29, four days after Floyd's death. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other former Minneapolis police officers, who are white, Black and Asian American, have been charged with aiding and abetting in the case.

At one point, one of those officers, Thomas Lane, suggested that Chauvin roll Floyd on his side, according to the transcript. "No, he's staying put where we got him," Chauvin responded.

All four of the officers have been fired from the Minneapolis police department. None of them entered a plea during a brief hearing on June 29. The transcript was made public as part of an effort by Lane's lawyer to have charges that he aided and abetted Floyd's murder thrown out by a judge, according to U.S. media.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tata Steel sales fall 23 pc to 5.28 MT in Apr-Jun qtr; output down 28.49 pc

Tata Steel Ltd TSL on Thursday said its consolidated sales fell 22.8 per cent to 5.28 million tonnes MT during April-June quarter 2020 as compared to consolidated sales of 6.84 MT in the year-ago period, as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted o...

Problem-solving skills may lower stress, boost student wellbeing in India: Lancet study

Problem-solving-based counselling delivered by non-specialists may prove to be a cost-effective intervention to improve an array of stress-inducing problems faced by high school students in India, according to a study. The results from the ...

Gangster Vikas Dubey arrested in MP; 2 aides killed in UP

Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were killed, was arrested from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, an official said. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra confirmed the dev...

Irish pubs may be prosecuted for COVID-19 public health breaches

Twenty-six Irish pubs face possible prosecution and the risk of losing their licences over potential breaches of health regulations introduced to control the spread of COVID-19, Irish police said on Thursday. That represented just 1 of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020