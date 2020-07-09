HC picks holes in Allahabad's admin's response to coronavirus pandemic

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday rapped the authorities here, saying they have not been able to ensure social distancing in the city amid the coronavirus pandemic. Hearing a PIL over the coronavirus situation, a two-judge bench comprising Justices Siddharth Verma and Ajit Kumar said there have been shortcomings in the response to the pandemic as the authorities failed to do “anything worthwhile” for maintaining physical distancing

Fixing July 13 as the next date of hearing, the court asked the Allahabad Municipal Commissioner to be present before it and inform why unauthorised gathering of people outside public buildings is not be stopped

Maintaining that the removal of kiosks outside public buildings is a must to stop people from gathering there, the court asked the Municipal Corporation and police to inform it why these are no being removed. The HC also asked the authorities to earmark a hospital for the installation of a bigger virus testing machine being offered by the Union government.