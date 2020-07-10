U.S. bans Pakistan International Airlines flights over pilot concerns

U.S. bans Pakistan International Airlines flights over pilot concernsReuters | Updated: 10-07-2020 05:11 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 05:11 IST
The U.S. Department of Transportation said it has revoked permission for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to conduct charter flights to the United States, citing Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) concerns over Pakistani pilot certifications.
The information is contained in a revocation of special authorisation dated July 1 provided by the department to Reuters on Friday. Pakistan last month grounded almost a third of its pilots after discovering they may have falsified their qualifications.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency suspended PIA's authorisation to fly to the bloc for six months in a blow to the carrier's operations.
